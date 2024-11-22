Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,628. The firm has a market cap of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

