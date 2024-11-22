Financial Review: Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) vs. Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) and Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emera and Equatorial Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emera N/A N/A N/A Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Equatorial Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equatorial Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equatorial Energia pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emera and Equatorial Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equatorial Energia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Emera currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.50%. Given Emera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Equatorial Energia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emera and Equatorial Energia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 18.76 Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A $0.25 21.60

Emera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equatorial Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emera beats Equatorial Energia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants. It also distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; and 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers. In addition, the company distributes electric energy to 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers. Equatorial Energia S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Brasília, Brazil.

