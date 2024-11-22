Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 872 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 867 ($10.92), with a volume of 146613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($10.92).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 850.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,414.75 and a beta of 0.52.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,114.75%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
