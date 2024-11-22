Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 872 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 867 ($10.92), with a volume of 146613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($10.92).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 850.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,414.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,114.75%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.