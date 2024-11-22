First County Bank CT Purchases 351 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First County Bank CT grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,383,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,735,000 after purchasing an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

