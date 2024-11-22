First County Bank CT Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 64,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 40,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

