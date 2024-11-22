First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

