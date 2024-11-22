First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

