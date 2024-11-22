First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after buying an additional 2,821,148 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,370,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,385,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.