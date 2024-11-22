First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Main BuyWrite ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

BATS BUYW opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

