First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.98 and last traded at $145.59, with a volume of 1021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
