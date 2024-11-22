First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.37 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 9402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4808 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
