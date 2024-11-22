First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.37 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 9402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4808 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9,554.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 189,938 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

