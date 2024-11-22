First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 29th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.81 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

