First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 29th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.81 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
