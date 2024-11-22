Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

On November 19, 2024, Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) made an official announcement through an 8-K filing that the company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on its common stock. The dividend declared amounts to $0.22 per common share. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2024, to shareholders on record as of the closing of business on December 6, 2024.

Get alerts:

John R. Buran, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Financial Corporation, expressed optimism regarding the company’s financial outlook. Buran noted that the upcoming dividend payment marks the 114th consecutive quarterly dividend payment made by the company. He further highlighted the company’s strategic priorities for 2024, which include focusing on increasing the Net Interest Margin (NIM) while reducing volatility, maintaining credit discipline, reinforcing liquidity and capital strengths, and optimizing expenses. Buran emphasized that these efforts are expected to enhance the company’s financial performance in the long term.

Flushing Financial Corporation serves as the holding company for Flushing Bank, a New York State-chartered commercial bank that is FDIC insured. The bank operates several branches across New York, including locations in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island. Established in 1929, Flushing Bank provides a wide range of banking services, including deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. The bank prides itself on delivering personalized services and building strong relationships within the communities it serves.

It’s noteworthy that Flushing Bank has garnered significant attention for its real estate lending activities. The bank’s experienced lending teams offer tailored mortgage solutions to real estate owners and property managers, both locally and nationally. Flushing Bank also expands its reach through its online banking division, offering services under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.

As with any forward-looking statements, including those in the latest press release, it is essential for investors to remain cautious. A statement reiterated the unpredictable nature of forward-looking information and the potential risks associated with the company’s future performance. Flushing Financial Corporation suggests that potential uncertainties could alter the anticipated outcomes, highlighting the importance of thorough risk assessment and monitoring.

For additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation and Flushing Bank, interested parties can visit the company’s website at FlushingBank.com.

This release encapsulates the key disclosure from the recent 8-K filing made by Flushing Financial Corporation indicating the declaration of a quarterly dividend to its shareholders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flushing Financial’s 8K filing here.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading