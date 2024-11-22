Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £212.10 ($267.03) and last traded at £210.40 ($264.89), with a volume of 96101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £210 ($264.38).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($236.69) to £203 ($255.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £201.47 ($253.65).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.