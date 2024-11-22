Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £212.10 ($267.03) and last traded at £210.40 ($264.89), with a volume of 96101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £210 ($264.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($236.69) to £203 ($255.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £201.47 ($253.65).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

About Flutter Entertainment

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is £164.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The firm has a market cap of £38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,765.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.