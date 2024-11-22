Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.83. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3,057 shares changing hands.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

