Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 59,737 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

