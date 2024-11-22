Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Amplify Energy worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

