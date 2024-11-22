Foundry Partners LLC Sells 15,211 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.51% of American Public Education worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $299,713.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,242,169.70. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

