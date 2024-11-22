Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $19,054,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 89,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 328.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

