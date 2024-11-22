Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.