Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.27. Frontier Group shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 511,471 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontier Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Frontier Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

