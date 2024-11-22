FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 17,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 17.41.

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

