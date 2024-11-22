Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
