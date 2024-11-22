Fusionist 1-Day Volume Hits $53.95 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00002371 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $95.54 million and $53.95 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,674,732 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 40,674,732 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.47836083 USD and is up 15.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $52,190,046.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

