Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.02 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.83). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.69), with a volume of 174,926 shares trading hands.
Galliford Try Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.67. The firm has a market cap of £379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,073.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Galliford Try Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is 4,571.43%.
Insider Transactions at Galliford Try
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
