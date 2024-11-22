Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.02 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.83). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.69), with a volume of 174,926 shares trading hands.

Galliford Try Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.67. The firm has a market cap of £379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,073.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is 4,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Galliford Try

About Galliford Try

In related news, insider Bill Hocking sold 159,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £521,977.02 ($654,352.54). Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.