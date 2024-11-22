GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 5,340 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.99.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

