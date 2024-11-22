GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

