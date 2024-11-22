GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

NYSE GEV opened at $338.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day moving average of $213.46. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $399,770,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

