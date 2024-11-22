Gems (GEMS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Gems (GEMS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Gems has a total market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gems Token Profile

Gems’ genesis date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,510,022 tokens. Gems’ official website is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.15314916 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $16,556,019.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

