Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62. 693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.
About Genting Singapore
Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.