Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62. 693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

