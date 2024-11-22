Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.23. Glatfelter has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 24,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $557,990.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,887.82. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Glatfelter Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 226.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 293,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 203,822 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 134,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 22.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 130,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

