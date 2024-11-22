Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.23. Glatfelter has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.
Insider Activity at Glatfelter
In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 24,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $557,990.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,887.82. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
