Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

GLBS stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

