GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,839 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

