GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.77% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 143.4% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,997,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,794,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BKAG opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.