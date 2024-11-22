GM Advisory Group LLC Has $48.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

