GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $225.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $192.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.55. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 350,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

