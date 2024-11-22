GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,487,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $53,743,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GSK by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after acquiring an additional 569,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 554,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK
GSK Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92.
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.35%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- What are earnings reports?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.