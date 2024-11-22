GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,487,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $53,743,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GSK by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after acquiring an additional 569,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 554,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.35%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.