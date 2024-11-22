Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Price Target Raised to GBX 239

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 201 ($2.53) to GBX 239 ($3.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.
Helios Underwriting Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of HUW traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 204.40 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 190,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,729. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.80 ($2.63). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.82 million, a P/E ratio of 888.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Helios Underwriting
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Underwriting
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.