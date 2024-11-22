Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Price Target Raised to GBX 239

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 201 ($2.53) to GBX 239 ($3.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Helios Underwriting Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of HUW traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 204.40 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 190,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,729. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.80 ($2.63). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.82 million, a P/E ratio of 888.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

