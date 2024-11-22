Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.07. 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

