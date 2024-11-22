Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.71). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.72), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Hibernia REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.90. The company has a market cap of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
