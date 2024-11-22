Hillstream BioPharma Terminates Agreement with Intract Pharma Ltd, Appoints New Board MemberWASHINGTON, D.C. — On November 20, 2024, Tharimmune, Inc., with its principal executive offices located in Bridgewater, New Jersey, filed a Form 8-K with the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hillstream BioPharma’s 8K filing here.
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
