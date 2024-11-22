Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $24.52. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,433 shares.
Hongkong Land Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.
About Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.