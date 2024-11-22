Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Purchases A$30,096.00 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Christian Easterday bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,096.00 ($19,542.86).
Hot Chili Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 11.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
About Hot Chili
