hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28). Approximately 2,996,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,527,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.30).

hVIVO Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.25 million, a PE ratio of 765.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

