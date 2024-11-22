Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 104,617 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 1,298.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

