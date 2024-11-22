Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1,414.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,549 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.81 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

