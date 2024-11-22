Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.94. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.40 and a fifty-two week high of $290.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.