IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $5,805.30 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

