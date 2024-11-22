Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Ingram Micro stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

