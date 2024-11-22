Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

